Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.