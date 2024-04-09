Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

