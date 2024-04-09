Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 95,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 666,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 66.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 91.6% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.