Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.80

Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 9932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

