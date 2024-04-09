YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.29.

NYSE YETI opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. YETI has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 41.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in YETI by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in YETI by 393.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $2,901,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

