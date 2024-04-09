Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded down $6.58 on Tuesday, reaching $262.69. 36,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $271.90. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

