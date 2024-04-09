Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12,500.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 614,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 255,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $327.06. 5,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $334.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

