Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 3,200 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up about 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in StoneX Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in StoneX Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in StoneX Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.1 %

SNEX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock worth $3,769,436. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.