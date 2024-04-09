Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $259,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 117,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.25 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.72.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

