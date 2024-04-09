Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $299,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NICE by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.58 and its 200 day moving average is $204.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

