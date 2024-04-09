Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $300,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 226,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 32,982 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 80.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 192.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. 819,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

