Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $327,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 67.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,047 shares of company stock worth $2,679,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. 147,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,087. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

