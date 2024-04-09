Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $333,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.59. 42,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.95 and a 200 day moving average of $273.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

