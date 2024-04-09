Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $453,000 in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 209,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.