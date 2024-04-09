Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 19,500 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RadNet by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,999 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,477,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $12,503,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 96,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,084. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

