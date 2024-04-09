Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 3,000 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Long Walk Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 905.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $122.70. 110,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,570. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

