Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $324,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE FN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,008. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.81.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.