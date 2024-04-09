Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $334,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 314,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,220. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

