Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after buying an additional 1,521,140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UEC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 2,395,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

