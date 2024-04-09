Zcash Market Capitalization Tops $456.50 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $27.96 or 0.00040484 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $456.50 million and $58.10 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00068943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00016916 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

