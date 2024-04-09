Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 105,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 796,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 78,140 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.