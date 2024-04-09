Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Down 2.6%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.37. 35,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 559,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Zymeworks Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 156.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Zymeworks Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.