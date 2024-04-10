102,295 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $876,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,946,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 268,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 111,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,014. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $310.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.