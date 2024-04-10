10,330 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.7 %

Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.17.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

