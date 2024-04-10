10,337 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $37.87. 6,960,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,106,344. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

