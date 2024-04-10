2,060 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.2 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

