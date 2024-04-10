22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 588,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

