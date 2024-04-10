33,176 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,462. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

