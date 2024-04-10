3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $95.31 to $98.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3M traded as high as $92.89 and last traded at $92.09. 873,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,148,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.03.
MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3M Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
