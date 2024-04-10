3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.57 and last traded at $91.86. Approximately 778,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,084,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 85,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 97,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 26,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

