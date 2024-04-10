509 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 509 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $875,592,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $492.55 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

