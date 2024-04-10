690 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.24. 781,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

