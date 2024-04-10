AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Kendall Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.