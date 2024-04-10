AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,044,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.29% of AbCellera Biologics worth $137,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.