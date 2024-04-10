ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $459,811.95 and $24.91 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,114.98 or 0.99905384 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011487 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00129014 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000467 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

