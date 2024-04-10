Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

AGRPY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.5707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

