Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lowered by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,721. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.84.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

