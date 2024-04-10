Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acushnet

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 43.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.