ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

HDIUF stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

