ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ADENTRA Price Performance
HDIUF stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.
ADENTRA Company Profile
