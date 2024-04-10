Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 2,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
