Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.66 and last traded at $170.73. Approximately 18,902,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 76,320,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.00 billion, a PE ratio of 328.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.