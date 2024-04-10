Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,476,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,068,664 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
