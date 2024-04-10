Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,476,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 2,068,664 shares.The stock last traded at $6.22 and had previously closed at $6.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $194,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

