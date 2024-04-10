Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $28.05

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $26.51. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 5,668 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $740.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,017 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

