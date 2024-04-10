AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.75.

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$540.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.54. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00. In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

