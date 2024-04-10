Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.16. 996,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,388. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $151.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,279,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,499,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,605,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,329 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

