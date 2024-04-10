Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,124,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,064 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $201,448.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,562.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,801 shares of company stock valued at $447,871. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Agiliti by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

