agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 808,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,989,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. agilon health’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.