Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 91.3% in March

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 84,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,085. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $706.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.