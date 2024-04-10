Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
