Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

