Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 330,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,740,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Airship AI Stock Down 17.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the 1st quarter worth about $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.