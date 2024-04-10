Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 98,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,091. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

About Akzo Nobel

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4498 per share. This is a positive change from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Featured Stories

