Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the March 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 98,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,091. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.
